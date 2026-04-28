‘Real Housewives’ Cast Member Was Hospitalized After Plastic Surgery Nightmare

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star K. Michelle was horrified to find herself in a dire situation just moments before she took to the stage to perform at the 2025 ACM Honors.

The singer opened up about how her illegal silicone butt injections led to a medical emergency during the April 19 episode of the Bravo show, revealing that she was preparing to go on stage when she got up from a couch and found it “soaking wet.”

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“I didn’t feel anything. I was completely numb,” she recalled. “I was standing there in a bathroom. Everyone was blow-drying me down. It was very frantic just to get me on stage to sing. I didn’t know what was going on with my body or my health until I even got back to the room in Nashville.”

Doctors told her she had an “opening” where she had previously undergone plastic surgery, and that she would require a “reconstructive surgery” to remove the infection and dead tissue that had been causing her issues.

Michelle broke down during the RHOA episode at the prognosis, saying, “I hate that I did this to myself. It was the worst thing I ever did to myself,” and revealing that she’s “paid for it for years.”

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The reality personality also lamented having gotten her “body done trying to get a butt that I already had,” using illegal silicone injections to try and “overdo it and overextend it or expand it.”

Michelle then underwent a two-hour surgery “to remove infected tissue related to a previous surgery,” explaining, “The actual thing that has made me sick isn’t the BBL. It’s the injections that I got involving silicone.”

“The hardest thing for me was learning that no matter what I do and how many surgeries, I will never get that silicone out of my body,” she continued. “It will be forever in me. I will never be fully healed.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.