'Teen Mom OG' Star Cheyenne Floyd Opens up About Her Pregnancy: 'It's Been a Rough One' (Exclusive)

Cheyenne Floyd's experience with pregnancy has been much different the second time around. The Teen Mom OG star, who is expecting a son with boyfriend Zach Davis, opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience ahead of the Tuesday, Jan. 26 return of the MTV show, revealing her symptoms didn't give her much of a choice when it came to sharing her baby news with those closest to her.

Floyd, who is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Ryder with The Challenge's Cory Wharton, said her pregnancy with Davis' baby was "definitely expected" by both of their families. "I would say we were just in a really good place in our relationship and wanting the same things," she said of the decision to add to their family. "Zach’s always wanted a baby since I’ve known him." Sharing the news that Davis was going to be a father for the first time was a special moment. "He couldn't believe it," the MTV star shared. "He was definitely excited and wanted to tell everyone the same day."

While the couple did try to keep their news private at first, the Teen Mom OG filming crew learned "pretty quick" that something was up when Floyd "almost threw up on one of them." Early in her pregnancy, Floyd said she had a lot of sickness, headaches and nausea compared to when she was expecting Ryder. "It's been a rough one," she admitted. "I look like crap."

Learning she was having a boy was another surprise. While she was "team healthy baby" overall, the Are You the One? alum always pictured herself with a "pack of girls," so prepping for a baby boy has been an exciting new possibility. One person who was convinced from day one that the baby was a boy was Ryder. "She swears she knew it was a boy since I was pregnant," Floyd laughed.

Getting to see the early days of her pregnancy in the new season of Teen Mom OG is something Floyd hopes clears up all the questions she gets from her followers, who have been eagerly watching for a pregnancy since way before the star was even expecting. "The crazy thing is I've had people asking me — not even asking me — telling me I'm pregnant for the past two years," she told PopCulture, adding that any weight fluctuation or oversized shirt led to a flurry of baby comments.

"It’s just really important that we respect each other’s bodies and each other’s wombs and let people announce when they’re ready," she reminded fans, adding that fertility issues and miscarriages are always something to be sensitive of. "You don’t know what's going on behind closed doors." For more of Floyd's story, as well as those of co-stars Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Mackenzie McKee and Catelynn Lowell, don't miss the return of Teen Mom OG on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.