‘The Challenge’ Star CT Tamburello’s Ex-Wife Is Taking Him Back to Court

CT Tamburello is backed up on his child support payments, and his ex-wife wants a judge to force him to pay up. TMZ reports how ex, Lilianet Solares, says he’s not holding up his end of the deal for their divorce settlement.

Solares says The Challenge staple has not provided health insurance for their son, Christopher Solares. Their divorce was finalized nearly three years ago.

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Per the settlement, the MTV star was ordered to pay $761 per month in child support, and an additional $332 for each week that he cannot exercise parenting time due to work. They share joint custody of their son.

Solares says the current child support amount was determined based on her ex’s ability to provide health insurance. Since he has not paid the support, she wants the child support recalculated.

Tamburello and Solores’ split was contentious. They wed in 2018, two years after their son was born, in a special that aired on MTV. He filed for divorce in 2023.

In a now-deleted Instagram rant, Tambruello lashed out at his ex amid their bitter divorce proceedings. He accused her of “hiding money” in the split, and claimed that he was financing her lifestyle. “It wasn’t [until] mediation when she talked about, the mediator said she’s not going to get alimony because she’s making 70 grand a year,” he said at the time, per PEOPLE. “Wait, how much? ‘You didn’t know?’ No, I didn’t know! F—, where’s all the money? Good question. It wasn’t until we got the financial statements that we realized that me and [our son], CJ, were her secret life.”

He also alleged that when he began dating Solares, she was married at the time, but he didn’t know. He said she has a pattern of not fully ending relationships before starting another, giving a warning to a man she was dating at the time of the post. “The same thing she’s doing to me with this new guy is the same thing I did to her first husband,” Tamburello said. “I didn’t know. I really didn’t know she told me her ex-fiancé was cheating on her. I didn’t know she was still married.”