Major Amazon Prime Series Canceled After Two Seasons

A popular Amazon Prime spinoff won’t be making it to Season 3.

Gen V, which is a spinoff of The Boys, has been canceled after two seasons, per Variety. The show’s second and, now, final season aired in the fall of 2025.

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Even though Gen V is ending, you haven’t seen the last of some of the characters who have appeared on it. In a statement about the show’s conclusion, executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg stated that you’ll see some Gen V characters pop up again.

“While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we’re committed to continuing the ‘Gen V’ characters’ stories in ‘The Boys’ Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You’ll see them again,” they stated.

Gen V originally premiered in 2023. The show’s second season premiered in September 2025. Amid the show’s run, tragedy struck. In April 2024, Gen V star Chance Perdomo died as a result of a motorcycle accident. At the time, his family released a statement, which read, “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask you to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Gen V honored the late actor by dedicating the second season to him.

Though Gen V is now ending, and the final season of The Boys is underway, there are still other spinoffs in the works. A prequel series, titled Vought Rising, is set to premiere in 2027. Additionally, The Boys: Mexico is in development. A release date or window has not yet been revealed for the latter spinoff.