‘Teen Mom 2’ Gets New Season Premiere Date, See Chelsea Houska’s Replacement in First Trailer

Teen Mom 2 is coming back with a season filled with "new beginnings and big changes" for the moms — including a brand new cast member! The MTV show returns for a brand new season Tuesday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET, the network announced Tuesday, and is bringing in Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant's Ashley Jones as the replacement for former cast member Chelsea Houska, who made her exit at the end of last season.

Jones is navigating her engagement to fiancé Bariki Smith in her first Teen Mom 2 season as they try to plan their wedding and care for their 3-year-old daughter Holly during a pandemic while Smith pursues his GED. Jones and Smith have had a turbulent relationship throughout the years, Young + Pregnant fans will remember, but can they balance their pending nuptials with their desire to strengthen relationships with their extended families?

Returning to the cast for the upcoming season are Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline, all of whom are looking for a "fresh start" as they begin the "next chapter of their journey." This season, Lowry is juggling selling her home, building her "dream home" for sons Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 8 months, but paired with the stress of running multiple businesses and maintaining three co-parenting relationships, the MTV star feels pushed to her limits. Meanwhile, Messer is starting her own podcast and writing a new book while caring for Aleeah and Aliannah, 11, and 8-year-old Adalynn. She's forced to pivot and go on her own health journey, however finding a lump in her breast.

DeJesus, meanwhile, is balancing her relationship with a new boyfriend with raising daughters Nova, 9, and Stella, 3. She'll come to the rescue of Cline this season as well after her co-star decides to undergo a full plastic surgery makeover in a "harrowing trip to Miami." In addition to her new look, Cline is looking to expand her business and moves into a new house with hopes that a change of scenery will strengthen her relationship with the father of 3-year-old daughter Kloie. Teen Mom 2 returns on Tuesday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Don't miss Teen Mom OG, airing now on Tuesdays at the same time, followed up by 16 and Pregnant, airing at 9 p.m. ET.