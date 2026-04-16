Gospel Icon’s Husband Files for Divorce Years After Infidelity Scandal

It’s over for Mary Mary singer Tina Campbell and her husband, Glendon Teddy” Campbell. After more than a decade of marriage, the gospel legend and her husband are splitting, after Teddy has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

TMZ reports Teddy filed for divorce on April 13 in Los Angeles. The pair wed in 2000, and according to his documents have been separated since 2024.

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Per Teddy, who has worked with Jimmy Kimmel’s band, shares two minor children together. He’s asked the court to establish visitation and asked for any spousal support issues to be sorted out later. He also checked the boxes indicating there are no separate or community property issues needing division, which could make things easier in the split.

Tina and her sister and bandmate, Erica Campbell, the latter is married to producer and writer-turned pastor Warren Campbell, had a reality series that ran on We TV for multiple seasons. In the series, Tina and Teddy’s marital woes took center stage, with his infidelity as a major storyline. It was later determined that he had several affairs throughout their marriage, even with her friends.

He often complained about Tina’s career obligations. In an interview with The Steve Harvey Show, as reported by theGrio in 2015, Tina said that a close friend warned her to think twice about putting her career on hold and solely relying on her marriage as a source of her happiness when she stopped touring to appease her husband.

“Someone who knows me very well was watching the show, and I was always saying, ‘I could leave all of this. I could just go and be with my husband. I don’t need none of this. It’s just me and Teddy and they can have this.’ She was like, ‘Listen, I hate to have to say this to you, but I followed the information that I found out for six months to make sure that it was true because I don’t want to break your heart, but don’t stop doing what you’re doing because you may need to take care of you and your kids,’” she remembered.

Tina recalled confronting her husband about the information over the phone, but Teddy refused to admit until she forced him to call the woman in question. It was later determined she was one of the women he had an affair with.

“She had access to my home, to come get my kids, all of that stuff. She was in the mix of our family. I called, and she didn’t answer her phone. When we got home on Super Bowl Sunday, I [told Teddy] ‘Come upstairs.’ I said ‘Are you having an affair with her?’ He said ‘No.’ I said ‘Call her,’ and so he did. I said, ‘Are you sleeping with my husband?’ And she hung up the phone, so I had my answer,” she recalled.

After a separation, they reconciled. Their reality series ended shortly after.