Major ‘White Lotus’ Star Exits Show, Role Will Be Recast

Helena Bonham Carter will no longer be appearing in Season 4 of HBO’s The White Lotus.

The network confirmed on Friday that the Academy Award-nominated actress has exited the upcoming season of Mike White’s Emmy Award-winning dramedy series, which had just begun production about a week prior on the French Riviera.

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LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 30: Helena Bonham Carter attends a special screening of “One Life” at the Picturehouse Central on November 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)

“With filming just underway on Season 4 of The White Lotus, it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set,” an HBO spokesperson told Deadline in a statement. “The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks. HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon.”

Carter was the first actor to be announced as starring in The White Lotus Season 4, but Deadline‘s sources claim that as the actress began shooting her first scenes, White felt that her character, as it had originally been written, was not correct for the story.

The role will now be reworked and recast, with the filming schedule being adjusted to focus on the rest of the cast members’ storylines in order to buy time for the writers and casting team.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 13: Helena Bonham Carter attends the “Seven Dials” UK Premiere at The May Fair Hotel on January 13, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

Season 4 of The White Lotus follows “a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival,” according to the show’s official logline.

The Season 4 cast also includes Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz, with Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, and Laura Smet also featuring.

The White Lotus Season 4 is written and directed by series creator White and is executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.