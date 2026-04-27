Jen Affleck Settles Those ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ Rumors

With a new franchise of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives set in Orange County, on and off #MomTok member Jen Affleck has fans wondering if she’ll jump shift from Utah to California. The mother of three recently addressed speculation in an Instagram post.

In a video she appeared alongside the Orange County cast, introducing them to fans, she appeared first with the caption, “Coming to @hulu 2026! @secretlivesonhulu.” Fan comments poured in.

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“Oh my gosh I can’t wait,” one user commented. “So does that mean Jen is the queen bc she’s from the OG group? Oh wait, Jen, are you gonna be in both shows? “ another asked. “EKKKK YAY JEN!!!!” another chimed in. “Oh my gosh I can’t wait” one wrote.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County cast also features Mormon Wives OG Mayci Neeley’s sister McCall Dapron, Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff, Salomé Andrea, Ashleigh Pease, Madison Bontempo and Chandler Higginson.

There have been theories that Affleck was set to anchor thespinoff since she recently moved to Southern California with her husband, Zac Affleck and their three children: daughters Nora and Penelope, 4 and 9 months, and son Luca, 2. She announced the move in a tearful TikTok video, revealing to her followers this month that she was ready for a new chapter after moving for “the fifth time in a year.”

“In the last two to three years, so much has happened,” she shared on April 6. “Between two babies, reality TV show, Dancing With the Stars, moving, identity, faith, life crisis, I’m very hopeful for this next chapter of my life.” She added: “I really haven’t had time to figure out who Jen is. I’m still trying to figure that out. I just desperately want to be able to show up for my kids and show up as the best version of myself.”