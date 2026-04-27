Big Update on ‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore’s $87K Dispute

Kenya Moore’s hair salon and spa is seemingly no longer a thing, at least temporarily. Multiple reports and videos have surfaced online of her salon’s furniture being tossed out of its location and on the street amid her ongoing legal battle with her landlord over $87k in renovation costs.

After social media users questioned whether she was evicted, Moore released an official statement. She says she refused to stay in the building after her landlord refused to cover the costs she says she was promised.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ obtained photos of the salon's furniture on the street outside the location. pic.twitter.com/PkOPkjFaD4 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 24, 2026

“I have spent the last several weeks moving out of my salon as a result of my ongoing legal battle with the landlord who has failed to reimburse me nearly $80K of improvement funds I am rightfully owed,” she told TMZ. “My only recourse was to withhold rent and file a countersuit. I already have my outfit laid out for court chile!” But she vowed the battle is not over, and she says she’ll have the hair spa of her dreams elsewhere.

A Georgia judge ordered the former Miss USA’s company, Moore Vision Media, to pay nearly $88K in unpaid rent and utilities, as well as the ongoing $5k monthly rent, until she vacated the property. The landlord went back to court months later and claimed Moore’s company missed the first payment deadline and asked the court to hand over immediate possession of the property.The beauty queen opened Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta in 2024. The launch was shown during Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and was overshadowed by her issues with then-newcomer, Brit Eady, amid their issues.

During the taping, Moore addressed their beef and showed explicit images of what everyone thought were of Eady. She was reportedly fired from the show as a result. Eady later filed a $20 million lawsuit against the network, claiming they failed to protect her amid the ordeal.