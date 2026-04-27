‘RHOA’: Shamea Morton Reveals Current Status of Her Feud With Porsha Williams

Watching Porsha Williams’ fallout with longtime BFF Shamea Morton Mwangi has been puzzling and frustrating to many fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Mwangi joined the cast in Season 16 after years of appearing on the show alongside Williams as a friend of the show and their friendship seemingly fell apart from there.

Mwangi felt unsupported by Williams, with Williams being accused by some fans of not being able to share the spotlight. Williams has also long been considered by some viewers as not being capable of being a good friend, then playing victim when called out on it.

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Mwangi has also come under criticism from fans. Some have believed that she is guilty of harboring resentment towards Williams and showcasing it later, meaning on the show instead of in private. As season 17 unfolds, their relationship remains estranged, and sources say it’s expected to go from bad to worse.

In a recent interview with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Mwangi discussed where things stand between her and Williams currently. “I wish I had the answer to that question,” she said. “I just know that right now we are able to coexist, and I don’t know what the future holds, but that’s just where we are right now.”

She also addressed their friendship, or lack thereof, in a previous interview with Blavity, namely how some viewers felt she chose Williams’ validation over being her best self on the show. “I always pride myself on just being a good person and being a good friend. And I’m not working on anyone else’s clock or timetable. I think that we all process things differently. And that was a childhood friend of mine. So you don’t get over that kind of stuff overnight,” she admit.

She added: “But now, I’m in a great space, and I’m happy, and I know that you’re gonna really enjoy this next season because I’ve made some amazing friends. I’m super excited about the new cast members. So I think we really have an amazing group, including Porsha. I think all of us bring something amazing to this cast.”