‘The Valley’ Star Sparks Romance Rumors With Dr. Dre

Is The Valley star Michelle Saniei dating Dr. Dre?

The Bravo star sparked romance rumors with the legendary rapper and music mogul after the pair were photographed holding hands during a recent outing to Los Angeles celebrity hotspot restaurant Nobu. (See the photos, obtained by Page Six, here.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dre, 61, and Saniei, 37, have yet to comment about the nature of their relationship.

(photos by: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET, Rich Polk/Bravo)

Dre was previously married to Nicole Young, with whom he shared son Truice, 28, daughter Truly, 24, and stepson Tyler, from 1996 to 2021. Dre is also father to son Curtis, 44, with ex Cassandra Joy Greene, daughters LaTanya, 43, LaToya, 41, and Ashley, 40, with ex Lisa Johnson, daughter Trya, 41, with ex LaVetta Washington, and son Marcel, 35, with ex Michel’le. Dre was also father to son Andre Jr. with ex Jenita Porter prior to his death at age 20 in 1988.

Saniei finalized her divorce from The Valley co-star Jesse Lally, 45, late last year after announcing their split in March 2024. The former duo, who tied the knot in 2018, share 6-year-old daughter Isabella.

After the end of their marriage, Lally moved on with girlfriend Lacy Nicole. Saniei was most recently linked to ex Aaron Nosler, who called things off with the Bravo star in July 2025 after a year of dating.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Aaron Nosler and Michelle Saniei at the Los Angeles Premiere of Focus Features’ “The Bikeriders” at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Focus Features)

Saniei opened up about her split with Nosler on The Valley After Show, revealing that she was “very surprised” her ex wanted to end things, as she “didn’t see any signs.”

“I thought he was really happy. I was very happy. He was the one that had the conversation with me that I should move in, and like really think about this. And I don’t know what happened,” she said, adding that Nosler began “nitpicking every single thing about me, about how I don’t go to the gym enough.”

Lally revealed on the After Show that the breakup had been hard on Isabella. “Aaron and Michelle sat down with Isabella, and told Isabella, and Isabella called me… she was so sad,” he said, as Saniei added, “I remember she cried. We actually went to Jesse’s house for an hour, and all of us hung out. And then a few days later, she was totally fine.”