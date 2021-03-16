'Teen Mom': Are Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis Engaged? What We Know

✖

Are Teen Mom OG stars Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis heading down the aisle soon? While the pair may not be officially engaged just yet, their families are definitely eager to see them tie the knot. As InTouch Weekly noted, Floyd and Davis' families want them to wed following their pregnancy announcement.

InTouch Weekly obtained a sneak peek of Tuesday night's episode. In the clip, Floyd, who is also the mother of daughter Ryder whom she shares with her ex Cory Wharton, explains, “I’m 10 weeks pregnant and I’m so relieved that I can have both Zach and my mom in the delivery room when the time comes. I’ve always wanted Ryder to have a sibling close in age. And ever since we announced our pregnancy, my family has made it clear that they want us to get married.” Apparently, Floyd and Davis, who are expecting their first child together, are feeling pressure from both sides of their family when it comes to the marriage topic. Floyd's father suggested that Davis return the diamond bracelet that he got Floyd for her birthday in order to get a "ring and a date" instead.

Floyd's mother said that she would like her daughter and Davis to follow "the tradition in the family," which means getting married before welcoming a baby. The Teen Mom OG star's sister also has marriage in mind, telling the couple that Feb. 1 could be a potential wedding date. Floyd even admitted in a voiceover, "I kinda wish we were at least engaged." The reality stars then met up with Davis' father, Terry, who agreed with the Floyd family about the couple getting married before their baby arrives.

Floyd, Davis, and Terry sat down for dinner, which began with the trio saying grace. Terry said with a smile, “Thank you for Zach and Cheyenne, thank you for the beautiful boy that’s in her stomach." At the time, Floyd and Davis did not know the sex of their child, but Terry had a feeling that they were having a boy (and he was right, as the couple revealed in January that they're expecting a baby boy together). Davis' father went on to say, “I’m just happy where you guys landed. But I always question the fact that what’s the process? Is the process married first, then the kid?"

"I feel like we're at a good place," Floyd said. "We both know what we want and we acknowledge that we have a past but we're trying to take the steps forward to make this time work." Later on in the conversation, Terry asked about whether they were thinking about getting married before the baby arrives, as he said that he was "traditional" in that way. He then asked the couple directly whether they would be getting married soon. However, they did not have a clear answer for him. Fans will simply have to tune in to this season of Teen Mom OG to see how Davis and Floyd's relationship plays out.