‘The Voice’ Singer Dies at 24: RIP to Dylan Carter

The Voice alum Dylan Carter, who earned a rare four-chair turn during his Season 24 audition for the NBC singing competition, has died. He was 24.

The South Carolina-based singer died in a single-car crash just before midnight on Saturday, according to a report from local NBC affiliate News 2.

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(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

“Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident,” Moncks Corner, S.C., Mayor Thomas Hamilton Jr. confirmed on Facebook. “As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events. His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt.”

“To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period. The Town of Moncks Corner, its Council, and entire staff extend their deepest sympathies,” Hamilton continued. “He was much more to our family than an entertainer he was our friend and we are deeply saddened.”

The Local Voice, a nonprofit that supports women fighting breast cancer, also paid tribute to Carter, a co-founder of the organization who frequently performed at fundraisers.

“Dylan was the heart of what we do,” the organization wrote in a statement on social media. “He believed every voice matters and lived that every day. Through his music, his kindness, and his smile, he brought people together and made everyone feel seen.”

The statement continued, “We are heartbroken, but find comfort knowing he is in heaven with his mother. We are so grateful for Dylan, for the love he gave this community, and for the impact he leaves behind. We will carry his light forward and continue this mission in his honor. Please keep his family in your prayers in the coming weeks as they navigate this tremendous loss.”

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Carter competed on The Voice Season 24 back in 2023, earning a four-chair turn from coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani with a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Look to You” dedicated to his late mother.

The 20-year-old ultimately chose McEntire as his mentor for the season, and he made it until the Battle Rounds of the season before being eliminated.

Carter was scheduled to perform on Monday at the Town of Moncks Corner’s Music on Main event, which has since been canceled.