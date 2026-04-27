Major ABC Show Still in Limbo After Huge Scandal

The canned season of The Bachelorette with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives staple Taylor Frankie Paul as the lead may eventually air, or not, at least that’s what an ABC executive recently revealed. As it turns out, not even the executives have a final decision in the wake of Paul’s custody battle and domestic violence incident with her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

When asked in an interview with Variety how execs at ABC feel about casting Paul to begin with, noting it was always a controversial decision, Disney Boss Rob Mills says there’s a lot to still figure out. However, he says casting Paul was not an impulsive move.

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“Everything with that is one day at a time. There’s really nothing new to report right now.

I had met with Taylor. She had said, “Look, I’m raising three kids with different fathers; one, I have a phenomenal co-parenting relationship with. The other one is a challenge, but I’m really looking for a partner and somebody who can help me.” Her motives were really very sincere. Walking into that, that was a really exciting story to tell through the lens of “The Bachelorette.” Obviously, with everything that happened and everything everyone’s going through, that’s the hard part. Everything that Taylor’s had to go through has been really hard. The season itself is really, really fantastic. It was a great journey for her,” he noted.

Utah police decided not to criminally charge Paul in the latest domestic violence incident. She’s still completing probation for a previous incident involving her ex and father to her youngest child. Amid The Bachelorette drama, production on the Hulu reality series was on pause for several weeks as the cast decided to deal with the fallout. Filming has resumed, but Paul has not returned back, and her return is reportedly unknown.

She’s also currently on a social media hiatus, deactivating her TikTok and Instagram accounts.