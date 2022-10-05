'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Make Major Decision on Having More Kids

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are officially done having children. Baltierra went through with his plans to get a vasectomy on Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, putting to an end the era of his and Lowell's life that first started in 2009 when they welcomed daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption in the couple's initial 16 and Pregnant episode.

The two have since gone on to welcome daughters Nova, 7, Vaeda, 3, and Rya, 1, all of which chronicled on Teen Mom OG. In Tuesday's episode of The Next Chapter, Lowell and Baltierra declared they were officially done expanding their family. "No more kids for us. Three's a lot," Lowell said.

But despite making the decision as a couple, Lowell admitted she was a bit nervous about Baltierra's vasectomy. "I feel a little bit of butterflies. I don't know, it just means we're done," Lowell told Baltierra. "It's set in stone." Baltierra, who was not nervous about undergoing the procedure, assured her with a smile, "Yes, yes it is."

Baltierra was nervous, however, about the possible pain he would experience after the numbing agent wore off. "I'm just nervous because I think it's so numb, you know, so I don't know where [it will hurt]," he explained. He also jokingly admitted to missing the doctor's aftercare instructions because he was "so distracted by smoke coming from my nuts."

Lowell and Baltierra have been through a lot together since their childhood sweetheart days. In 2017, Lowell suffered a miscarriage that led her to seek help at a treatment center for depression and self-harm. In 2020, she suffered a second miscarriage. "I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby," the MTV star wrote on social media at the time. "I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it."

"I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year," she continued. "Thank you in advance for your prayers, love, and support. Know that I'm there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me." Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.