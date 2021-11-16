‘Teen Mom’: Catelynn Lowell Shares Status of Relationship With Daughter Carly After Recent Reunion

On the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra got to reunite with their daughter Carly. The Teen Mom stars, who placed Carly up for adoption when they were teenagers, got to see their daughter for the first time in nearly two years. In advance of the episode, Lowell spoke with E! News about the special moment and opened up about the status of her relationship with Carly.

Lowell explained to the publication that she and Baltierra took part in an open adoption with Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis. Naturally, every adoption is different and unique to those involved. As for Lowell’s situation, she is able to have face-to-face meetings with Carly every couple of years and is able to stay in contact with her via other forms of communication. The MTV personality explained, “We text back and forth. We send pictures, I send pictures of my girls to them and they send pictures of Carly to us and updates on what they are doing and vice versa.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While MTV does not show Carly during these visits out of respect to Brandon and Teresa, who wish to maintain their daughter’s privacy, fans did get to see how their latest meeting played out. Lowell, Baltierra, their moms, Lowell’s grandmother, and their two children Nova and Vaeda all traveled for a visit with Carly on the Nov. 9 episode of Teen Mom OG. Even though viewers did not get to see the actual meeting take place, they did get to see how both Lowell and Baltierra responded to it. The parents, who welcomed their third daughter Rya in September, said that Carly will be a great babysitter for her younger siblings. Baltierra said that Carly was completely on the ball during their meeting, as she hopped in to look after little Vaeda before he even had to say anything. During her chat with E! News, Lowell reflected on Carly’s bond with her little sisters.

“The last visit we had last summer, Carly just wanted to be with her sisters all the time and play with them,” she said. “I’ve gotten to the point now where I tell everybody I don’t care about anybody else. I don’t even care about myself anymore. As long as our girls can have a relationship and a bond for a lifetime, that’s all that matters to me.”