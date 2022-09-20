'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Sneak Peek: Catelynn Lowell Feels 'Helpless' Amid Health Diagnosis (Exclusive)

Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra are a team when it comes to handling the everyday hurdles of life. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Lowell receives some words of support from her husband as she balances life as a mom to her adorable, "crazy and chaotic" 4-month-old daughter Rya, along with her three other children, all while dealing with a serious health issue that has left her feeling "helpless" as she faces surgery.

In the exclusive clip for Tuesday's episode, the MTV star reveals that she has been suffering from a "cyst of some sort that keeps getting flared up and then will go back down." The health problem, however, isn't an easy fix for the mom of four, who will have to undergo surgery and a lengthy recovery period to remove the cyst. Speaking with her husband following her doctor's appointment, during which she learned she has a paraurethral cyst, Lowell shares that she will "have to have surgery to get it taken out" and then "have to have a freaking catheter bag for like 10 days." There is just one problem: the looming surgery and subsequent recovery period has not only left Lowell feeling "nervous," but also "helpless," as Baltierra will have to pick up the slack.

"Part of me wants to just back out," she tells her husband in the clip, explaining that she is "just nervous and I have to have a pee bag for 10 days. And I also don't like being like a, putting stuff, everything on you." Baltierra, however, notes that this is not the first time Lowell has felt "helpless," and while it is not the first time he has stepped in to lend a little extra help around the house and parenting, Lowell says she doesn't like that she has "had to have you take on the brunt of a lot of s-."

"But it's not like you're – no one chooses to be helpless. It's like you're in a situation that you can't control," he tells his wife, even managing to get a few laughs out of Lowell as he says, "Ok, well, you're getting your vagina cut open. So now you need help. You know what I'm saying? I'll tell you what, I wouldn't feel bad if I had to get d- cut open. I'm like 'Girl, I'm sorry, I had to get my d- cut open. I'm serious, have fun with the kids all day.' Give yourself a little bit of slack, girl."

