‘Teen Mom’: Catelynn Lowell Details Upcoming Reunion With Daughter Carly

Teen Mom OG fans are in for a special treat this season. During an interview with E! News, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra teased that fans would be able to see some of their reunion with their eldest daughter Carly, whom they placed up for adoption when they were teenagers. As the publication noted, this reunion has been nearly two years in the making.

Lowell and Baltierra explained that there would be a scene in the current season that shows them reuniting with Carly and her adoptive parents, Brian and Theresa Davis. They said that fans would not be able to see Carly as her parents have been limiting her participation on Teen Mom OG in order to maintain her privacy. However, viewers will get to see how Lowell and Baltierra react to the happy moment.

“We did end up having a visit with Carly and MTV did follow that. They didn’t film Carly herself or anything like that but they always film us,” Lowell said. “People will be able to witness what our reaction was from the first day to the last day, from leaving and even just like the start of the visit and things like that, which I think is definitely important.”

Fans will likely recall that Lowell and Baltierra placed their daughter up for adoption when they were teenagers, as depicted on 16 and Pregnant. Over the years, the couple has been vocal about the difficulties associated with their adoption journey. While chatting to E! News, Lowell said that she appreciates the fact that Teen Mom allows her to showcase their story in such an authentic way.

“I think it’s awesome to be able to show the journey of an open, semi-open adoption through the years and the ups and the downs and learning and navigating this relationship,” she shared. “I think it’s super awesome that we can continue to do that in a way that can show our fans the journey but also in the way that it allows Carly’s parents to feel comfortable with us sharing it as well.” Fans can follow Lowell and Baltierra’s journey on the current season of Teen Mom OG, which airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.