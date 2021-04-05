'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Lashes out at Fans After Latest Praise for Husband David Eason

✖

Jenelle Evans called out "petty b—es" after being fired from a podcast due to husband David Eason's past actions. The former Teen Mom 2 star, who was fired from the MTV show in 2019 after Eason shot and killed the family's dog, shared photos with her husband on Instagram Sunday following the podcast fallout.

"A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person," she captioned the photos, with showed the couple holding hands and leaning in for a kiss. Evans and Eason have a contentious past, with the former reality star filing for an order of protection from her husband in 2019 alleging she feared for her life and the lives of her children, so the photos' comment section was not exactly supportive of her marriage comments.

"Now you are giving marriage advice?? Please..." one person wrote, as another chimed in, "This is so sad. I don't believe you are happy for a second." Evans then responded to a person who recommended she "crop out the sadness" from the shots, writing back, "Yeah, sadness because of petty b—es and thank God I have David Eason for support."

Evans' loving tribute to her husband came just days after she was denied access to the launch party of a podcast she had previously promoted, which she claimed on TikTok was the result of "cancel culture" ruining her business opportunities. "Everyone hates [David Eason] but 'Life’s a betch and here’s here dude,'" she captioned another video with her husband that same night.

Eason's past with animals, as well as the homophobic and racist statements that caused MTV to fire him from Teen Mom 2 in 2017, was reportedly the reason Evans' fellow podcasters on the new project decided not to move forward with her. While Evans claimed in her Instagram Story after the launch party drama that she wasn't fired from the project, as she was a producer on the podcast, two of her original co-hosts, 90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Clegg and Gabrielle Egan, told The Sun that the former MTV star was misrepresenting what happened.

"I told the owner I would not be involved in a project that is working with someone with these allegations. It's everything I'm against," Clegg said. "As far as I know, she's been fired." Egan added to the publication, "I was told Jenelle was being let go from the production because of new information that was discovered about her past and a lot of the cast was uncomfortable working with her."