Jenelle Evans Cries as She Laments 'Teen Mom 2' Firing 2 Years Later

Nearly two years after MTV officially cut ties with her, Jenelle Evans is emotionally speaking out about her Teen Mom 2 firing. Evans had been a staple for the network since 2010 when she starred in Season 2 of 16 & Pregnant. Still, in May of 2019, MTV parted ways with her amid the fallout sparked by David Eason's confession that he shot and killed the family's French bulldog Nugget after the dog allegedly snapped at their daughter Ensley who was just 2 at the time.

As the backlash to the incident continued, Evans told Us Weekly in a recent interview, which found her breaking down into tears, that while she was "a little bit shocked," she "saw it coming." In the network's statement at the time, MTV noted they had "ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018" and "stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season." Despite her abrupt exit from the series being "shocking," Evans said she respects "their decision and have nothing but love for MTV."

Approaching the 2-year mark of her firing, Evans admitted that her departure from the Teen Mom franchise is still tough, as "it's just hard to be part of something when people replace you." Evans explained, "you were the original one that helped start that show, and it's hard to be let go of something that you've put so much work into." The former MTV star added that she feels the show dropped her when she needed it most, stating, "I feel like I need to catch people up and show the true me and that I wasn't completely a horrible person when we stopped filming." Evans added that she doesn't "feel like" she has "bad blood with anybody" and said she is trying

After having been a part of Teen Mom for nearly a decade – Evans got her start with MTV in 2010 on Season of 16 & Pregnant before joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 just a year later – Evans is now finding new ways to fill her time. In April, the MTV alum is set to launch her next big venture: her Girl S— podcast. Officially set to launch on Thursday, April 1, it is "going to be a girls group podcast" that is "going to be very diverse." According to Evans, the podcast will feature "influencers from all different platforms— TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, you name it," with her and her guests set to "bring any topic to the table, unfiltered opinions, and we're just gonna have conversations." Evans teased that "nothing's off-limits."