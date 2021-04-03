Jenelle Evans Reportedly Fired From New Project Days After Reveal

✖

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans recently announced her new podcast — Girl S—t. However, days after announcing that news, Ashley's Reality Roundup is reporting that Evans has already been fired from the project, which was set to launch on Thursday. John Yates, a 90 Day Fiancé blogger, reported that Evans was fired after several of the individuals involved in the Girl S—t podcast, including 90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg, found out about the Teen Mom alum's "checkered past."

Yates said that he received the information about Evans' alleged firing from Clegg, who was due to attend the Girl S—t launch party in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Evans and her husband, David Eason, were reportedly also set to attend the party. Prior to the event, Evans was still promoting the Girl S—t brand on Instagram. However, the official Instagram account for the podcast stated that Evans would not be attending the launch party due to "unforeseen circumstances." Yates continued to report that Clegg, and others involved in the project, took their concerns about Evans and Eason's past to the higher-ups (a man named Chris McNelly is one of the individuals who is behind the podcast and its associated brand).

"Deavan wasn’t aware of Jenelle’s backstory…she did not know about Jenelle’s past,” Yates claimed. “When Deavan brought it up to the powers that be and voiced her concerns, as well as the other people on the podcast voiced their concerns about Jenelle’s checkered past, that was enough for Jenelle to get fired.” Yates also addressed the drama surrounding Evans and the Girl S—t launch party. Apparently, the former Teen Mom star and her husband were asked not to attend the event. Although, they still went to the location (they were reportedly not allowed in the VIP area where the event was actually taking place). Yates added, “They kicked Jenelle out. Jenelle got kicked the f—k out. The takeaway …is that Jenelle got fired, and it was led by Deavan and other members of the 18-people group. She tried to gate-crash the party.”

Evans later addressed these claims on social media. In the comments section of one of her Instagram posts, she responded to a fan about the situation and wrote, "lmfao I'm the producer can't fire me sorry." She later removed all traces of the Girl S—t brand from her Instagram account. On her Instagram Story, she also responded to reports that she was fired from her podcast, telling her followers that she hand-picked Clegg to be a part of the project. She also said, “With that being said, I am not fired. We don’t know what’s going to be happening with the podcast right now, but I do know that as soon as I get home I have all the equipment to set up [my podcast].”