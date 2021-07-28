'Teen Mom 2': Why Jade Cline Thinks She 'Would Have Died' Amid Surgery Drama

✖

The Teen Mom 2 reunion kicked off on Tuesday night. The MTV series brought back all five of the moms — Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones — to discuss some of the biggest moments from the season. For Cline, her biggest storyline from the season revolved around her BBL (Brazilian butt lift) plastic surgery procedure. Naturally, she discussed the ordeal during the reunion and shared exactly how she felt about how it all went down.

As Teen Mom 2 viewers will recall, Cline traveled to Miami, Florida to get the procedure done. Her on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean, her parents, and her daughter Kloie also came with her. Since DeJesus lives in Florida, she was able to travel to Miami to lend her support to her friend and co-star. Cline's post-surgery recovery period didn't go as planned, though. Her mother and stepfather went out to get Cline's pain medication. But, after hours had gone by with no sign of them, DeJesus, who went to check up on Cline, and Sean called an ambulance. While her mother eventually arrived with the medication, Cline's recovery period didn't get any better. She explained that there was a ton of tension between Sean and her parents. At one point, Sean and her stepfather even got into a physical altercation.

Luckily, for Cline, DeJesus (and her friend Shirley) stepped up in a major way. She urged Cline to come back home with her so that she could relax and recovery after her surgery. Cline took her up on the offer and she was able to recover in a stress-free environment away from her family. During the Teen Mom 2 reunion, both Cline and DeJesus spoke about the dramatic situation.

DeJesus said that she was not expecting to walk into such a dramatic environment when she went to check up on Cline. She went on to describe the situation, saying that she was concerned by her co-star's appearance. The mom-of-two said that Cline appeared to be turning blue and that it didn't seem as though she was getting enough oxygen. Cline agreed and said that she really wasn't in a good place, adding through tears that she was grateful for DeJesus stepping in to take care of her. When asked what would have happened if DeJesus didn't show up, both of the Teen Mom stars said that the situation could have turned dire. Cline even said outright, "I think I would have died." Cline's account of her BBL procedure will continue on the second part of the reunion, during which her mom will speak out about everything that went down. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.