'Teen Mom 2': Jade Cline Gives Major Update on Relationship With Her Mother After Surgery Drama

If you've been following along with the past few episodes of Teen Mom 2, you would know that Jade Cline's recovery from her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) plastic surgery makeover hasn't been going as planned. Amid the stress that she was experiencing with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean and her parents, mother Christy and stepfather Corey, Cline went to co-star Briana DeJesus' house to continue her recovery. On Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom 2, Cline made a big decision when it comes to her relationship with her mother following all of the drama.

At the top of the episode, Cline spoke with Sean, who traveled back to Indiana with their daughter, Kloie, over FaceTime. She told him that she's "disgusted" by her parents' behavior when they were in Florida, where Cline received her plastic surgery makeover. The reality star also said that their behavior was "erratic" and noted that she's taking steps to put distance between herself and her mother. Cline told Sean that she blocked her mom's number and urged him to do the same. She also said that if her mother does come to her home in Indiana, where Sean is staying with Kloie, to call the police on her.

The MTV personality even said at one point in the conversation that she believes that they need help (Christy and Corey have previously battled substance abuse). In turn, Sean said that he supports any decision that Cline wants to make when it comes to her family. Cline opened up about the situation even further when she spoke directly into the camera. She said that the post-surgery drama was an "eye-opener" for her and said that her parents' behavior was "ridiculous." She also said that it served as her "breaking point," as she no longer wishes to have "toxic" or "negative" people around her.

While Cline was staying at DeJesus' place during her recovery, she left earlier than expected. She explained that she was experiencing serious anxiety and that she wanted to be back in her own home with her daughter. So, DeJesus' friend, Shirley, drove her to the airport so that she could make the trek back home. Once she did get back home, Cline explained to one of her friends that she still hasn't spoken to her mother, whose number she still had blocked. It doesn't seem like there's a clear end in sight for this family drama, so fans will have to stay tuned to the rest of this season of Teen Mom 2 to see how it all plays out.