'Teen Mom 2': Jade Cline's Boyfriend and Dad Get Into Physical Altercation Amid Post-Surgery Drama

The drama continued for Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline following her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedure. In the previous episode of the MTV series, Cline's mother, Christy, and stepfather, Corey, went out to retrieve her pain medication shortly after the star's plastic surgery makeover. But, when they were gone for hours without any updates, Cline's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Sean, decided to call the ambulance. Tuesday night's Teen Mom 2 episode continued where we last left Cline and her family. At one point during the episode, things became so heated between everyone involved that Sean and Corey got into a physical altercation.

As soon as the paramedics arrived on the scene, Cline's mother and stepfather showed up with the medications in hand. When she did arrive at the residence, Christy expressed surprise over the fact that the paramedics were there, despite the fact that it had been over three hours since she went out to get the medication that Cline was in need of. Days later, Sean explained to the camera that it's been some time since Cline's surgery and that she was still in "agony." He also voiced his frustrations over Christy and Corey, whom he claimed were not "acting like parents" and weren't being helpful.

"I would be hurt if this happened to me." 💔 After @xobrianadej and Sean call an ambulance, Jade’s mom finally returns with her medication on tomorrow night’s #TeenMom2. pic.twitter.com/zapeCDYWCX — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) June 14, 2021

Later on, Cline had her first post-op appointment to check her recovery. During the appointment, Cline's friend, Kelsey, who was also on hand to help out, explained what was going on at the residence to the production team. Kelsey said that there has been on-stop fighting between Sean and Cline's parents. She added that the situation has been negatively affecting Cline's anxiety and that the reality star feels "helpless." For her second post-op appointment, Sean was there to transport Cline to the hospital. Once they parked in the hospital's parking garage, it appeared as though Sean slumped over the wheel in frustration. A producer then opened the door to the vehicle, which prompted Sean to yell at the entire production team to get them to stop filming.

Tensions ran high, once again, later in the episode between Sean and Cline's parents. Cline called the production team to tell them that Sean and her stepfather got into a physical altercation (the incident was not captured on camera). A producer then spoke with both Sean and Christy about how everything went down. Christy said that Sean became angry after his and Cline's daughter, Kloie, thought that one of her grandparents threw a credit card at her (the item fell out and hit her). This caused Sean to raise his voice at Christy, which prompted Corey to get involved. Corey and Sean then got into a fight.

Sean also confirmed the story to the producer. Although, he said that Corey did not leave any marks on him following their fight. He added that he did overreact after his daughter said that she was hit with a credit card, but he said he would always stick up for her when she comes to him with a problem. Judging by the fact that things got to such a heated point on Tuesday's episode, this situation will likely continue to play on Teen Mom 2. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.