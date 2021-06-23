'Teen Mom 2': How Briana DeJesus Helped Jade Cline After Surgery

✖

Jade Cline's post-surgery saga continued to play out on Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom 2. The reality star has encountered a slew of stressful situations following her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) plastic surgery makeover. Luckily, amidst all of the drama that Cline was dealing with when it came to her family, her co-star Briana DeJesus stepped in to help.

The episode began with Cline opening up about how she's been feeling to the camera. She explained that she's been having the "worst recovery I could have ever imagined." Cline said that this mostly has to do with the stress that she's been under when it comes to her on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean and her parents, her mother Christy, and stepfather Corey. They have all been going at one another and, at one point, things even became physical between Sean and Corey. As a result, Cline said that she's simply ready to go home so that she can recover in peace in her own home.

When Sean informed DeJesus that they were planning on flying back home (they traveled to Miami for the surgery), she voiced her concerns. After having that discussion, she decided that it would be best to travel down to Miami to check on her co-star. DeJesus and her friend, Shirley, promptly left Orlando to make their way to Cline's rental house. DeJesus, once again, told Sean that she was concerned about Cline flying so soon after her surgery. She said that when she got the same procedure done, her doctor told her not to fly for two weeks in order to mitigate the risk of forming blood clots. But, Sean said that they got the okay from Cline's doctor, so they would be moving forward with taking the flight.

DeJesus then went to speak with Cline directly about the matter, sharing her worries with her about potentially flying. She even said that Cline could travel back to Orlando with them so that she and her family could look after her in a less stressful environment. While Cline was hesitant (as she explained that she didn't want to be a "burden"), she eventually agreed that it would be the best thing for her recovery. The reality star shared her gratitude for her friend, as she said that no one's ever gone above and beyond for her like this before.