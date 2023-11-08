'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Twins

Kailyn Lowry is a mom times seven! The Teen Mom 2 alum, 31, reportedly welcomed twins with her boyfriend Elijah Scott, according to a report from The Sun earlier this month. Two sources who spoke to the outlet said the couple welcomed a baby girl and a baby boy. Lowry has not publicly confirmed the news.

The little ones mark Lowry's sixth and seven children, with their arrival coming less than a year after the MTV star and Scott welcomed their son Rio. Lowry is also mom to sons Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with ex Chris Lopez, 9-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and 13-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzUZlR8Abwb/?hl=en

The Sun's report came just days after Lowry confirmed she was pregnant. On her Barely Famous podcast last month, the Teen Mom star shared that she learned she was expecting while on a trip to Thailand. She told guest Allison Kuch, "I must have got pregnant right before I left," adding that when she arrived in Thailand, she "was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn't think anything of it because I was like, there's no way. There's no way I am." Lowry then confirmed she was expecting twins, admitting that it was an unexpected pregnancy, as she has "gotten pregnant on days that were not my ovulation window."

During a Nov. 3 episode of her podcast, Lowry shared that she "got the same due date as Rio's original due date. The exact same date, not a day off. Very on brand for us. We're going to have Irish triplets, all born in the same month." Lowry confirmed in October of this year that she quietly welcomed Rio, telling PEOPLE that she "wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline."

Although The Sun's sources reported Lowry gave birth to a baby girl and a baby boy, Lowry on Monday announced in an Instagram video that she was expecting boys. The reality star announced the news in the first part of a three-part reveal, the video showing Lowry finding out about the babies' sex reveal while on a phone call with Scott. In the caption for the clip, Lowry said, "in typical Kail + the Chaos fashion, we have to break this into a 3-part mini-series," teasing that fans will "fully understand after part 3."