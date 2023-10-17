Kailyn Lowry Reveals Sex and Name of Baby No. 5

After much speculation, Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry has confirmed the birth of her fifth child, a son named Rio. PEOPLE reported that Lowry welcomed her youngest son with her boyfriend Elijah Scott in 2022. The former reality star shared details about the newest addition to her family on her podcast, Barely Famous, and explained why she was so tight-lipped about her pregnancy this time around.

Lowry is already a mother to four other boys — Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed. In regards to why she stayed mum on welcoming son Rio, her first child with boyfriend Scott, she explained on Friday's episode of her podcast that she wanted to share her "own story" when the timing was right. She explained, "I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline."

The 16 & Pregnant alum went on to say that she wasn't exactly "ready" to share the news at this point, but felt she had to do so because of all the talk. Lowry said, "I feel like it was ripped out from under me time and time again. I kind of feel like my hands are tied. People are announcing it for me and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it. At this point, I can at least try to do it my way."

Elsewhere on the podcast, Lowry recalled that it was "a pleasant surprise" to learn that she was pregnant again. She added that little Rio has "been such an incredible baby" and that he's been the "true light at the end of a really dark year" amid several issues that she was dealing with. The former Teen Mom star also stressed that while she kept this news from the world, those closest to her were able to celebrate her pregnancy with her during an intimate baby shower. The event, which she called "incredible," provided "a really great time to kind of disconnect" since guests were asked to not bring their phones.

This may serve as Lowry's first confirmation about the news, but it has long been rumored that she welcomed another child. It was first speculated back in July 2022 that she was expecting. In February 2023, it was reported that Lowry had given birth to a baby boy in November of 2022. But now that Lowry has commented on the news herself, the speculation can finally be put to rest.