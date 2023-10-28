'Teen Mom' Alum David Eason Allegedly Injured Jenelle Evans' Son Jace in Lead-up to Child Abuse Charge

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are once again facing a lot of trouble and stirring drama as Eason faces potential charges of child abuse. According to TMZ, the child abuse charge against Eason stems from reported marks left on Jenelle's 14-year-old son Jace, leaving marks on his "right arm and left and right side of the neck." The injuries were not accidents.

The outlet notes that the alleged incident reportedly went down Sept. 28, the same night that Jace ran away from his home and into the woods nearby. TMZ also adds that police and child protective services are both in possession of video evidence that reportedly lends weight to the charge.

The disappearance on Sept. 28 was Jace's third runaway attempt in a month. Before Jenelle Evans was awarded custody, Jace was under the care of his grandmother and Evans' mother, Barbara.

Evans has been having a legal back and forth with her mother, claiming she is attempting to threaten or intrude on her life. Despite this, Evans confirmed that Jace is once again back with her mother while also revealing what she's calling the truth about the situation.

According to a statement to InTouch, Evans, and Eason are "Currently loaded up with a serious legal team to deal with David's charges, criminal charges and civil suits that Jenelle has filed," Evans' manager August Keen said. "We were asked to remain quiet for now by Jenelle's legal team, and out of respect for Jace and his mental state and privacy by Jenelle. But we will release more direct and truthful facts as we're able too, according to Jenelle's legal team recommendations and Jace's journey of healing and growth."

Before this statement, Evans had talked highly of Eason and claimed the police were conducting a "one-sided" investigation. "You would think police wouldn't make a one-sided police investigation. They didn't conduct interviews. Didn't ask any information from the parents," Evans said. "I trusted the detective with all my heart. Forgot you can't trust cops. Silly me. I do not trust anyone around me. Going MIA for a while." Eason is due in court on Nov. 29.