'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Reveals She's Pregnant With Twins

Kailyn Lowry is adding twins to her family! The Teen Mom 2 alum, 31, confirmed Friday on her Barely Famous podcast that she is expecting twins with her boyfriend Elijah Scott. Lowry broke the news that she was expecting her sixth and seventh children during a conversation about her vacation to Thailand, revealing that she came home with a "permanent" souvenir.

"I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea," she continued, revealing that when she got to her destination she was "eating everything" and had a "flushed" face, but didn't think anything of it because she thought there was "no way" she was pregnant. Lowry then confirmed she was expecting twins when she said this was pregnancy "six and seven" for her, admitting that it was an unexpected pregnancy, as she has "gotten pregnant on days that were not my ovulation window."

Earlier this month, the former 16 and Pregnant star confirmed she had quietly welcomed her fifth child, a son named Rio, with Scott. "It was a pleasant surprise," she told PEOPLE at the time, revealing that she and Scott hadn't planned for the pregnancy. "As chaotic as it was finding out about being pregnant again, he's been such an incredible baby that it really was a true light at the end of a really dark year for me." In addition to son Rio, Lowry is mom to sons Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with ex Chris Lopez, 9-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and 13-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

"I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline," Lowry continued of her decision to keep her pregnancy and birth to herself. While the podcast host wasn't "ready" to share her family's news after so many years of exposing all the details of her life on reality television, rumors of her pregnancy prompted her to ultimately spill the news. "I feel like it was ripped out from under me time and time again," she explained. "I kind of feel like my hands are tied. People are announcing it for me and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it."