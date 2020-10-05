'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Shows off Post-Baby Physique in Fiery Photoshoot

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry showed off her post-baby physique in a new photoshoot last week, and she shared the new pictures over the weekend. Lowry welcomed her fourth son, Creed, in August. Creed is her second son with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, with whom she still has a challenging relationship. Last week, Lowry said she almost terminated the pregnancy early on but decided otherwise. Lowry posed for photographer Hannah Rachel Boudoir, who said the MTV star was "amazing" during their photo session. "She was so sweet, honest, and we laughed the entire time," Boudoir wrote in the caption to one photo from the session. "We also had some honest conversations about how society and the media expects so much of her. She’s a mom of 4 adorable boys, running an empire of businesses, and needed a day to feel good about her." Boudoir admitted there was some photoshop work on the pictures. She follows a "two-week rule," so any marks that might not be on her subject's bodies after two weeks are airbrushed out. That includes bruises, blemishes, and other marks. "I do not photoshop bodies, I do not remove stretch marks, and I do not alter what makes you YOU," the photographer wrote. "We posed, laughed, danced behind the scenes, and released all the tensions we had about what society wanted and did what she wanted."

Lowry shared one of the photos herself, along with a lengthy statement about how mothers are expected to do so much during pregnancy, but get very little credit. She said the photoshoot was not easy and her decision to show off her post-body was difficult. When her body does not "snap back immediately" after she gives birth, Lowry said she gets "body-shamed" and called "selfish" when she goes to the gym. There is no "winning" for Lowry in the "court of public opinion," she wrote.

The Coffee Convos podcast host decided to shrug off those concerns. "All of this being said, I decided to do s— at my own pace," Lowry wrote. That journey began with the photos, which allow her to be "proud of my body and really love what it has been capable of doing 4x - but also as a starting point in my fitness & health journey." Lowry hopes she can look back at the pictures and see progress. "but still have love for myself & all that my body has gone through."

Lowry is also mom to Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 3. In a September Coffee & Convos episode, she told co-host Lindsie Chrisley her goal was to lose 50 lbs and join the Air Force Reserves. She said she joined a gym in her area that is similar to a CrossFit gym. Her fourth pregnancy was "more difficult" than her previous three, Lowry told PopCulture.com. Her difficult relationship with Lopez led her to consider terminating the pregnancy early on, but she chose to have her baby instead.

Boudoir shared several inspirational messages in her captions. "No body is perfect. We are all human. We all deserve love, support, and respect," she wrote. "Boudoir is about empowering yourself. Some are empowered by staying covered, some empowered by showing off their new hot bods. Either way, someone else's opinion doesn't define who you are."

In another caption, Boudoir told followers no one should have a say in how a person decides to look. "I will teach you that the scars on your body are beautiful and they're there to tell your story," she wrote. "That society and media HAVE NO SAY IN HOW YOU SHOULD LOOK. (Their opinion doesn't matter and it's s— anyways.) You are the main character in your life and your opinion of yourself is the only thing that matters."