'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Decided to Go Through With Pregnancy During 'Abortion Appointment'

✖

While Kailyn Lowry is completely in love with her fourth child, son Creed, who was born in August, it wasn't an easy decision for her to go through with the pregnancy. Because of the situation with Creed's father, Chris Lopez, Lowry told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday she considered terminating the pregnancy early on before coming to a decision that was best for her.

"I did go to an abortion appointment," she explained, adding that while Lopez knew she was thinking about an abortion, he "wasn't part of the conversation." Because of her turbulent relationship with Lopez, with whom she also shares 3-year-old son Lux, Lowry was really struggling with the idea of being pregnant again with a less-than-supportive partner. "I was upset that I even put myself in a position where I was when I was on 16 and Pregnant, because I feel like those were some of the same things that I was thinking about when I was 16," she said. "So fast forward 10 years later, I'm making the same mistakes, so I think that that was really, really difficult for me as a whole."

Before making her decision, Lowry decided to have an ultrasound done. "I need to look at this and really understand the magnitude of what I'm about to go through with. And I just want to make sure that I'm doing what's best for me," she said. "And once I saw this little baby on the screen I said, 'I can't do this and I know that I'm capable of being a good mom of four, so I'm going to walk out of here.'"

Things didn't get easier with Lopez from there, as the MTV star said her ex doesn't see Creed or Lux, although he did meet their newborn. Lowry also shares 6-year-old Lincoln with Javi Marroquin and 10-year-old Isaac with Jo Rivera. "It makes me sad for Creed," Lowry said, noting that both of her older boys have good relationships with their dads. "But at the same time, I wouldn't want them to have a relationship with their dads in the point of life that Chris is at right now."

Lowry isn't sure if she would add to her family in the future, but wants to make sure the timing is "100 percent" perfect if she does. "Some days I'm like, give me five more babies, and some days I'm like, oh, I think we're good with four. So it just depends," she said. "I don't want to have to question my decision, you know? I don't want to have to feel the same things I felt."