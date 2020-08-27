'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Talks Her 'More Difficult' Pregnancy Journey With Son Creed (Exclusive)

Kailyn Lowry is settling into her "new normal" after a particularly hard pregnancy with son Creed, whom she welcomed late last month. Ahead of the new season of Teen Mom 2, premiering on MTV Tuesday, Sept. 1, Lowry opened up to PopCulture.com about her difficult journey in welcoming baby number four.

Lowry's fourth pregnancy came amid difficult circumstances for the reality star, who was struggling in her relationship with Chris Lopez, the father of her 3-year-old son Lux as well as Creed. "I really struggled with the situation and circumstances," Lowry told PopCulture, adding that she had considered terminating the pregnancy early on. "I think it was the entire pregnancy itself that was more difficult."

While she hasn't heard from Lopez in "a while," Lowry said she and her sons — Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, and Lux — have been settling in with the baby as well as can be expected. "It's been OK," she admitted. "He's colicky, so that's been a new thing for me — I haven't experienced that before. But the kids and I are adjusting well to our new normal."

The Coffee Convos co-host is excited for fans to see Creed's home birth in the new season and hopes to inspire other women to make their own choices when it comes to their birth plan. "I am so so thankful for the experience because I feel like people don't think twice about medical freedom and having choices in their birth," she said. "I think I would definitely do it again."

Lowry isn't done expanding yet, telling PopCulture there are "definitely still more [kids] in the future" for her. Her fellow Teen Mom 2 star, Chelsea Houska DeBoer, on the other hand, has been clear she wants to be done with babies after the birth of her little girl in a few months. But Lowry said she was happy to have another member of the "moms of four club." Once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the Hustle and Heart author said she would love to get the families together and spend more time with her friend and co-star. "It’s really cool, because I don't have a lot of friends around me that have four kids, and Chelsea and I ... we've grown up and grow up together," she explained.

As if Lowry didn't have enough on her plate, she's working on a new novel based on her pregnancy and relationship with Lopez, which she hopes will be released by spring 2021. "I'm nervous, but excited to get it all out on paper," she confessed. "Once I write it down, it doesn’t affect me the same way. I leave it all on the paper." Don't miss Lowry's pregnancy journey in all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2, returning for a brand new season on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. For more on your favorite Teen Mom stars from PopCulture, click here.