'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Shares Update on Podcast Drama With Vee Rivera

Last week's episode of Teen Mom 2 marked Kailyn Lowry's return to the show. Upon her return, she brought some drama with her that concerned her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama, which she hosts with Vee Rivera, the wife of her ex-husband Jo Rivera. During the most recent episode of the series, Lowry shared an update on their drama and addressed the future of their podcast.

Lowry wasted no time in offering an update on where she and Vee stand. She said that the pair were no longer doing their podcast. (They may have simply taken a break from recording, as recent episodes of Baby Mamas No Drama have been released as of April 2022.) Instead, they're taking time to focus on their co-parenting relationship. As fans saw in the previous episode, Lowry learned that Vee was the one who told Javi Marroquin about her miscarriage. Of course, this news threatened to hinder their friendship and working relationship. But, during a chat, Vee apologized and they were able to move forward. Although, at the time, they were unsure how they were going to handle the future of their podcast.

Following the episode, Lowry issued a public apology to her former Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans, whom she originally blamed for the situation. Her message began, "After seeing this week's episode…I now know I blamed the wrong person for leaking my pregnancy news with Lux." She continued, "With that being said, I wanted to formally apologize to my former co-star Jenelle for wrongfully accusing her of leaking my pregnancy news when I was pregnant with Lux. At the time, I felt hurt and betrayed over a moment that I should have been able to announce on my own timeline, and I voiced those feelings against who I thought caused them."

Lowry continued to write that she has been "very open" with her life and felt as though it was important to be forthcoming about this situation, as well. The reality star added, "Sometimes people forget that I am human and very real feelings are involved. This was one of those times that I was extremely hurt. All in all, no one likes admitting when they're wrong here, and I wanted to extend that apology to Jenelle. I am sorry."