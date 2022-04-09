'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Apologizes to Jenelle for 'Wrongfully Accusing' Her

✖

Teen Mom 2 staples Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans may be putting their feud aside. Lowry has apologized to her former co-star for accusing Evans of revealing her pregnancy to Lowry's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, in 2017. "After seeing this week's episode…I now know I blamed the wrong person for leaking my pregnancy news with Lux," Lowry, 30, told her Instagram followers on Thursday, April 7. "With that being said, I wanted to formally apologize to my former co-star Jenelle for wrongfully accusing her of leaking my pregnancy news when I was pregnant with Lux. At the time, I felt hurt and betrayed over a moment that I should have been able to announce on my own timeline, and I voiced those feelings against who I thought caused them."

Lowry, who has authored books and co-hosts the podcast Coffee Convos notes that she's been "very open" about her life. She added: "Sometimes people forget that I am human and very real feelings are involved. This was one of those times that I was extremely hurt. All in all, no one likes admitting when they're wrong here, and I wanted to extend that apology to Jenelle. I am sorry."

Lowry said that she would have sent the message to Evans personally. However, Evans has her blocked on social media. Lowry seemingly also does not have Evans' personal phone number.

Evans has been in the news lately amid dealing with a health issue. She revealed that she is being tested for myasthenia gravis. Additionally, she is suffering from fibromyalgia. Mayo Clinic lists myasthenia gravis as a condition characterized "by weakness and rapid fatigue of any of the muscles under your voluntary control."

In an interview with E! News, Evans revealed that she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia — a condition that causes chronic pain. "I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot. I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me," she told the outlet.