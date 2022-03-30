Is Kailyn Lowry Still on ‘Teen Mom 2’?

The past couple of episodes of Teen Mom 2 have prompted one major question from fans — is Kailyn Lowry still on the show? While she appeared in the premiere, she has not been in the two most recent episodes of the series. Lowry has previously addressed her limited role on the show via social media, telling fans that she might not be in as many episodes as they’re expecting.

Lowry’s limited role in the current season ties back to drama with her ex, Chris Lopez, and her co-star, Briana DeJesus. During the season, DeJesus traveled to Philadelphia to film an episode of Lopez’s podcast. Once Lowry found out that her ex was filming, she refused to continue filming, according to Teen Mom 2. At the end of the March 15 episode, the series shared a statement that read, “After the podcast was recorded, Kail learned Chris was participating in the series. She informed production that she will no longer be filming.”

When a promo for the current season was first shared, Lowry took to social media to answer fans’ questions about her role on the show. According to Heavy, she said on her Instagram Story, “I’ve done VO for a couple episodes, but I think that I’m not in all of them because I didn’t film for six months.” In the premiere, Lowry was featured, during which she spoke about her relationship with her ex Javi Marroquin. She also addressed her lawsuit again DeJesus, telling a producer that she sued her co-star because she was “tired of untrue things being said.” The reality star added, “I’ve done so much s—in my life, and by s— I mean the mistakes that I’ve made, things that I’ve done that just are morally wrong and unethical. The things that I have done right, don’t s—on them. Don’t s— on them. And I’m not gonna take accountability for things that I didn’t do.”

At the moment, it’s unclear how much Lowry will be featured in the current season. But, for those who are worried about her connection to the series, Teen Mom 2 has not shared an official update about the star’s future with the show just yet. So, it stands to reason that fans haven’t seen the last of Lowry in the Teen Mom franchise.