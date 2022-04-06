'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Returns and Explains Why She Declined to Film

✖

After a brief hiatus, Kailyn Lowry has returned to Teen Mom 2. Upon her return to the show, she immediately found herself in the midst of drama. This time, the situation revolves around her ex, Javi Marroquin, and Vee Rivera, the wife of Jo Rivera, who is also Lowry's ex. Lowry and Vee host the podcast Baby Mamas No Drama together, but, coincidentally enough, they're involved in drama that could threaten its future.

At the top of the episode, a producer arrived at Lowry's house to film, with her noting that it's been three months since she last took part in the series. As for the reason why she refused to film, Lowry said, "I just reached a point in my life where I felt like things that were occurring didn't align with the work I've been doing in therapy." Once she heard that her ex Chris Lopez was filming with co-star Briana DeJesus, it was the last straw for her. So, she decided to take a step back.

She didn't waste any time in recounting the drama in her life when she did return. Lowry said that she wasn't in the best place with either Lopez or Rivera and added that her relationship with Marroquin is ever-changing. Although, at that time, she and Marroquin were in a good place. Later on in the episode, Marroquin let it slip that Rivera's wife Vee shared some personal information about Lowry with him years prior.

During a video chat with co-star Leah Messer, Lowry said that she learned from Marroquin that Vee had told him about her miscarriage. Vee also claimed that the child that she miscarried was possibly not Marroquin's, an allegation that Lowry said was simply not true. Even though this news threatened to derail their relationship, Lowry and Vee sat down for a chat later on. Vee apologized, which the mom-of-four accepted. However, Lowry said that due to this drama, it's unclear whether they'll be able to continue to record their podcast together. Ultimately, they both agreed that their friendship came first.

The fate of Baby Mamas No Drama was left up in the air by the end of the episode. However, since then, the pair have released numerous episodes of the podcast. The most recent episode was released on Tuesday.