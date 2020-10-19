'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Claims Chris Lopez 'Humiliated' Her Asking for Paternity Test

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry claims her ex Chris Lopez asked her to take a paternity test when pregnant with one of their children. In an episode of the Baby Mamas No Dramas podcast, Lowry said she was "humiliated," but she still took the test. Lopez and Lowry are parents to two sons, Lux, 3, and 2-month-old Creed. Lowry is also mom to Isaac, 10, her son with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, her son with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

"I had to get a DNA test against my wishes," Lowry said, reports Us Weekly. She knew Lopez was the father, but he "didn't believe it," Lowy said. "I knew who I slept with and have never questioned any of my kids’ dads." She said Marroquin and Rivera did not ask her to take paternity tests during her pregnancies with Isaac and Lincoln.

Lowry, 28, was also unhappy with the staff at the testing facility she went to. The nurse who gave her the test "flat-out" asked her if she knew who the father was. "When I tell you the humiliation that I felt," Lowry told podcast co-host Vee Torres. "I knew who the dad was; I never questioned it. That was never a question in my mind. Yes, I know there are women who lie [about their kid’s father]. I know women who have lied. I know that’s there, but that wasn’t me. I’m not that type of person."

The MTV star said she had no reason to lie about her sons' paternity, especially as a public figure. "I am in the public eye; why the f— would I put myself in the position where I don’t know who the damn dad is?" Lowry wondered, noting it was an embarrassing experience. "Don’t humiliate me for no reason," Lowry said. "I know who the dad is. I couldn’t believe [the nurse] said that. I had tears running down my face; I was so humiliated."

In this week's Teen Mom 2 episode, Lowry made another claim about an ex that surprised viewers. She claimed Marroquin, who is engaged to Lauren Comeau, tried to hook up with her in a parking lot while Lincoln was at home with Comeau. After the episode aired, Lowry apologized to Comeau on Twitter for making the allegation public. "She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me," Lowry tweeted. "I’ve been in her shoes, and I’ve felt that pain. However, [I] have never experienced that being exploited on TV."