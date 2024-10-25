‘Teen Mom’: Kailyn Lowry Reveals Reason Why She Left MTV Series

Kailyn Lowry says there’s many reasons why she left Teen Mom 2, but the decision was sparked by one of her pregnancies. The mother of seven exited the reality series in 2022. Speaking with Trisha Paytas on a recent episode of her Just Trish podcast, the former reality star, 32, revealed that her pregnancy with her fifth child, son Rio, whom she shares with fiancé Elijah Scott, inspired her exit. Viewers first met her as a high school junior on 16 & Pregnant.

“Yeah, I left in 2022 when I got pregnant with my fifth son,” she said, “because I was like, ‘I can’t, we’re not doing this.’” The couple share 23-month-old Rio, and twins Verse and Valley, 11 months. The pregnancy was a shocker for her. “We did not plan to get pregnant. It was the first time I slept with him,” she added, explaining they’d been friends first. “And we had just developed a relationship.”

“So, I was like, ‘This is just a lot for one person,’” Lowry said. But her pregnancy wasn’t the only reason she’d left. “There was a lot of reasons,” Lowry explained.

Her journey was filled with highs and lows, including estrangement from both of her parents, a contentious split from her high school sweetheart, Jo Rivera, a marriage and divorce from Javi Marrqoquin, and two children with her ex, Chris Lopez. She also had issues with some cast members, namely Briand DeJesus when DeJesus and Marroquin dated. Lowry simply needed a break.

“Elijah had not been on TV. My podcast became super successful. I was making more money on the podcast than I was on Teen Mom,” she said on the podcast, adding that she “couldn’t justify the stress I was going through” on the show.

Lowry added: “I felt like I would give them this laundry list of things that I wanted to film, but they only wanted to talk about the relationships that I had with my kids’ dads. That’s old and tired, right? I have other drama, I can give you drama, I’ll do whatever you want, but let’s talk about it.”