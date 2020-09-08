'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Slams Chris Lopez After He Cuts Son Lux's Hair

Kailyn Lowry is slamming ex Chris Lopez as a "narcissist" after the Teen Mom 2 dad cut 3-year-old son Lux's long hair without her permission. Lowry, who just welcomed her second son, Creed, with Lopez in July, shared photos of Lux's uneven cut on her Instagram Story Saturday, writing, "Parenting with a narcissist be like," and calling Lopez's behavior a "control tactic."

"I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f— with me all you want," she continued on an Instagram Live of her turbulent relationship with Lopez. "You can choke me, you can put your hands on me, you can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me. Do whatever you want, right? But the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool."

Lopez defended himself also on Instagram Live Saturday. "I’ve been wanting to cut my son’s hair, so the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she should be happy I didn’t f—ing scalp his a—, all right?" he said. "Let’s be [on] some real s—. That’s my son, so if I decide to make a decision on my son or anybody, I can."

Lowry's former Teen Mom 2 co-star also chimed in on the drama, with Jenelle Evans tweeting Monday, "I would have cut that little boy’s hair too. [Mom] Barbara [Evans], agrees too." She added in another message, "It’s really sad to see when the mother is the difficult one and holds the child away from the father while co-parenting. You can hate the other parent all you want but they aren’t going away like you want sooooo bad. ...Like I said.. I wouldn’t have to comment on anyone’s life if they didn’t comment on mine."

After Creed was born, the Coffee Convos host said on her podcast that she and Lopez "don't communicate at all," adding that he had shown no interest in visiting his new son, despite protesting when she initially considered having an abortion at the beginning of her pregnancy. "I don't know what he wants because in my mind, I think if you wanted to see him you would ask," she said. "If you wanted to be there you would."

Lowry told PopCulture in a recent interview that she plans on putting her relationship with Lopez and difficult pregnancy into a book by spring 2021. "I'm nervous, but excited to get it all out on paper," she confessed. "Once I write it down, it doesn’t affect me the same way. I leave it all on the paper."