'Teen Mom 2': Chris Lopez Posts on Ending 'Toxic' Relationships Amid Drama With Ex Kailyn Lowry

✖

Chris Lopez, who shares two sons with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, appears to be ready to move on from "toxic" relationships. The 27-year-old shared a quote on his Instagram Story Thursday about how it is ok to feel pain after "letting go of someone or something." Lowry, 28, and Lopez have had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship since 2015 and are parents to Lux, 3, and Creed, who was born in July.

Lopez shared a meme with a quote credited to Najwa Zebian, a Lebanese-Canadian author. "If your heart hurts a little after letting go of someone or something, that's okay," the quote read, reports InTouch Weekly. "It just means that your feelings were genuine. No one likes endings. But sometimes we have to put things that were once good to an end after they turn toxic to our wellbeing. Not every new beginning is meant to last forever. And not every person who walks into your life is meant to stay."

Lopez and Lowry recently clashed after Lopez decided to cut Lux's long hair without her permission. "Parenting with a narcissist be like," Lowry wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of Lux's short hair. In an Instagram Live session, she said Lopez could do whatever he wanted to her, but she should leave her son alone. "Do whatever you want, right? But the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool," she said.

Lopez responded to Lowry's complaints about his own Instagram Live video, saying she should be happy he didn't have more of Lux's hair cut off. "I’ve been wanting to cut my son’s hair, so the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she should be happy I didn’t f—ing scalp his a—, all right?" he told his followers. "Let’s be [on] some real s—. That’s my son, so if I decide to make a decision on my son or anybody, I can."

In September, Lowry said Lopez does not have custody of her children and can only make supervised visits. In an interview with Domenick Nati in late August, Lowry said Lopez had not seen Creed since around the time he was born. She said they did not communicate at all. "I just think that people do what they want and actions speak louder than words so he can go on Instagram Live all he wants and say that I keep his kid from him or that he wants to be there but at the end of the day if that's what he wanted to do he would make it happen and he's the only person that can do or change that," the MTV star said.