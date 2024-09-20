'Sister Wives' Star Sues Ex Kody Brown Over Custody and Child Support

The Sister Wives drama is continuing. Christine Brown wed David Woolley in October 2023, two years after announcing the dissolution of her relationship with Kody Brown. However, Christine is now suing Kody over child support and custody of their 14-year-old daughter, Truely. In legal documents obtained by In Touch, Christine filed the lawsuit on Sept. 16, asking the court to establish paternity for their daughter since Kody is not listed on the birth certificate.

Christine also requested a domestic relations injunction, which "stops both parties from harassment, domestic violence, canceling or modifying services, taking children for non-routine travel without court orders or permission, and demeaning or disparaging the other party." Truely has been living with her mother since Christine and Kody's split in Utah. Sources told In Touch in October 2022 that Kody was not present in Truely's life.

"He's still paranoid about COVID and everything else," the insider explained at the time. "So, if Christine is not choosing to do the transporting and making it happen — nor would she put Truely through any of this stress — then Kody won't have a relationship with Truely. He would have to leave his nest to see his daughter."

During an October 2023 episode of Sister Wives, Christine shared, "When I lived in Flagstaff, I firmly believed that moving to Utah was the best choice for me and for Truely. I knew that I was taking Truely away from her dad. I felt like the best way to preserve Truely's relationship with Kody was to move her away from him." On the other hand, Koda disagreed with the decision, saying in his confessional, "For Christine to think that she's saving my relationship with Truely by taking her away from me and just 'preserving' it — that's such B.S. rationalization."

It's unknown what the outcome will be and what Koda thinks of it all, as it sounds like he hasn't liked being away from his daughter. Meanwhile, Christine seems to be having trouble with her husband, and unfortunately, her daughter is stuck in the middle no matter what. It's likely fans will get an inkling of the filing on Sister Wives later this season, which just premiered on Sept. 15. Fans will just have to tune into the drama and see on TLC.