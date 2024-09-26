'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans Gives Custody Update on Daughter Ensley After David Eason Separation

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans says she's been awarded full custody of her and estranged husband David Eason's 7-year-old daughter Ensley following their legal separation. In a Wednesday, Sept. 25, Instagram video, Evans, 32, opened up about her custody situation while explaining why her followers hadn't seen Ensley on her social media recently.

"[It's] not really on purpose. I was still allowed to show her on social media," Evans said. "I just, I don't know, [I have] been spending more time with the boys because they have doctors' appointments, teeth check-ups, stuff like that." She continued, "But, yes, I did get full custody of Ensley. It wasn't shown on the season finale of [Teen Mom: The Next Chapter], but I have been awarded sole and full custody of Ensley and I'm so excited about that – really happy about that."

Evans claimed she is allowed to show the little girl on the MTV show and social media, adding, "One thing about Ensley is she really likes to be on camera. I can tell she has the mind of a content creator, film editor [or] pop star. She just wants to perform for people. That's just what she wants to do and it's really crazy to think about because, dang she really is like a mini-me."

Evans is also mom to son Jace, 14, whose father is ex Andrew Lewis, and son Kaiser, 9, whom she welcomed with ex Nathan Griffith. In February, the reality personality filed for legal separation from Eason after six years of marriage, saying at the time on social media that North Carolina law required the couple to be legally separated for a year before she could file for divorce officially.

(Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

In her filing, Evans claimed that Eason had allegedly assaulted Jace in 2023, which led to the teen running away from home multiple times. Eason was charged with misdemeanor child abuse in relation to the incident but the case was ultimately dismissed. In 2019, Evans and Eason also faced a Child Protective Services investigation after Eason shot and killed the family's dog. Ensley was temporarily removed from the couple's care at the time but was returned in July 2019.

Earlier this month, Evans told PopCulture.com that she was still "getting over" her relationship with Eason, saying, "There's a lot of healing that needs to be done before I can be comfortable with myself to move on." Looking back on her marriage to Eason, the Teen Mom 2 alum recalled, "I just know how uptight I was feeling towards the end of my relationship and how much anxiety I had. I felt like I was walking on eggshells a lot. So I just know those feelings and I don't want them to ever come back."