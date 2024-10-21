‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Javi Marroquin Secretly Got Engaged

Javi Marroquin is getting married. The Teen Mom 2 alum recently announced that he’s engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, and has been for a year. The couple plans to marry in 2025. Marroquin was previously married to Kailyn Lowry, whom he shares a son, Lincoln, with. He has two children with Comeau.

Marroquin announced the news in an Instagram post. In one picture, he is seen getting down on one knee and proposing to Comeau. Marroquin proposed at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas last year in front of his two children Lincoln and Eli. Comeau revealed that the proposal happened on a family trip for Arbonne, the company she works for. “We got engaged last year, one year ago yesterday,” Comeau wrote in the comment section of the post.

As it turns out, this is the second time the couple got engaged. They’ve had a rollercoaster relationship equipped with a broken engagement and a cheating scandal. Lowry exposed Marroquin for trying to hook up in one episode of the MTV reality series. Marroquin and Comeau later became involved in a domestic dispute, with Marroquin calling the cops on Comeau in July 2021.

They reconciled and moved in together. Last year, they announced they were expecting their second child together, the third for Marrqouin. He and Comeau plan have a summer wedding ceremony in their home state of Delaware.

As for why they kept their engagement a secret, Marroquin revealed in an Instagram Q&A that he wanted to focus on their relationship without the public’s input. “There’s something special about keeping a[n] intimate moment private,” he wrote, as reported by The Ashley. “I worked so hard to get to that point. I worked so hard to get my family back. I worked so hard to rebuild relationships with Lauren’s family… it was important for both of us to tell them privately and not share with the world before we told our loved ones.”

He also spoke about negative reactions to their engagement. “I knew social media wouldn’t see all [that I’ve done to rebuild], and I wasn’t going to let them ruin such a special moment for my family. Just to name a few reasons, but it was a special day for everyone, and I can’t wait to marry the love of my life,” he wrote.