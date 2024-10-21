‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Adam Lind Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Adam Lind hasn’t had much luck since first appearing on the Teen Mom 2 prequel, 16 & Pregnant. Viewers first met him as the troubled boyfriend as Chelsea DoBoer (formerly Houska). After their daughter Aubree was born, he requested his paternity rights be terminated. From there, Chelsea had his name removed from Aubrey’s birth certificate. She later married Cole DeBoer and had three more children. In later years, Lind wanted to re-establish himself in Aubree’s life, as his rights to Aubree were never fully terminated. He’s also fallen behind in child support over the years. Chelsea left the franchise after a decade and now stars in her own HGTV series. But Lind remains in the headlines for negative reasons.

Starcasm reports Lind was arrested in September 2024 in South Dakota and he is currently facing multiple domestic assault charges. Per the report, he was booked on September 22 in Minnehaha County and faces three misdemeanor domestic violence charges:Domestic Abuse Simple Assault Attempt To Cause bodily Injury, Domestic Abuse Simple Assault Recklessly Causes Bodily Injury, and Domestic Abuse Simple Assault Intentionally Cause Bodily Injury.

He was released shortly after his arrest. Lind must attend court to face a judge on the matter in November. He currently has a no contact order from the ordeal

The woman and Lind reportedly live together in the house featured on the MTV reality series. Per the report, the woman also has a criminal record, most recently arrested for drug possession in 2023.

Lind and Chelsea’s relationship has improved lately in terms of co-parenting Aubree, though DeBoer is active as her father figure. “There’s no bad vibes and it’s just a very open relationship. There’s no bad feelings. We see him sometimes and it’s totally fine,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023 about her relationship with Lind.