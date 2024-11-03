‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Son Removed From Her Home After Incident

Jenelle Evans is seemingly having a hard time mothering her teenage son, Jace. In the past year, Jace has run away several times, and child protective services has gotten involved. Now, The Ashley reports Jace has been removed from the Teen Mom star’s home following a terrible fight that led to 911 being called.

In a 911 call made on October 2o by Jenelle, she tells the operator that Jace, 15, became upset and “started smashing things” in her Las Vegas rental home. She also revealed the teen ran away twice in one weekend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenelle regained custody of Jace earlier this year after he had been in custody of CPS for months after the first few times he ran away. Her mother Barbara was his previous guardian and had been since Jace was a toddler.

She told the 911 operator after she and Jace got into a “nasty fight.” Jace will not be returning to Jenelle’s home for the foreseeable future.

Jenelle is dealing with other parenting issues with her son Kaiser. Just 24 hours before her issues with Jace, she went to Tennessee to bring Kaiser home after leaving him to live with his paternal grandmother.

While on the phone with the 911 operator regarding her situation with Jace, she said: “I told my two younger kids to stay away from [Jace]. He smashed his door, my door, a closet door. Now everything in my house is, like, smashed, and it keeps happening and the cops said they wouldn’t help yesterday [when Jace ran away the first time].”

She also told the operator that she believes Jace smokes weed, and that he “drinks behind my back.” He also has a pocket knife, according to Jenelle, that she confiscated, causing his outburst.

Jenelle was the subject of a 911 call recently after her boyfriend and manager, August Keen, called after an argument. He claimed Jenelle was under the influence at the time.