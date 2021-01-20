'Teen Mom 2's Javi Marroquin Confirms Lauren Comeau Split, Responds to Kailyn Lowry Cheating Claims

✖

Javi Marroquin and fiancée Lauren Comeau have officially called off their engagement amid another round of cheating allegations. The Teen Mom 2 couple, who had been together for three years and share 2-year-old son Eli, split after Marroquin's ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, accused the father of son Lincoln, 7, of attempting to hook up with her in an October episode of the MTV show, although Comeau said there was more to the story in an emotional Instagram Live Tuesday.

Marroquin denied cheating on Comeau in a statement to InTouch Weekly after Comeau broke the news of their split. "While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false," he said. "My only focus right now is creating healthy co-parenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny🥰 (@teenmomshaderoom_)

Comeau, however, seemed convinced of her ex's infidelity during Tuesday's Live. "I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain my whole life, but what I learned today, what I found out today — from the kids none the less — just makes me feel like the last three years, they’ve just been waiting for this to happen,” the mother-of-one said tearfully, seemingly referencing the couple's brief August 2019 split caused by Marroquin's admitted infidelity.

The New England native, who got engaged to Marroquin in June 2019, added that while she knows people have "wanted to see us break up" their whole relationship, "now that it’s finally here, it’s just like, ‘Where did those three years go?’" Lowry and Marroquin's social media posts that day from the same car dealership appeared to be some kind of evidence for Comeau, who noted that "if anyone sees Javi driving around in a black Suburban, you’ll know why I’m crying today."

“People can move on with their life, their relationship gets better and I’m just here to pick up the pieces with my kid, stuck here with no family or friends," she continued, claiming that the two had plans to put a down payment on a house the day after she found out about his alleged cheating. Comeau did say it's a "blessing" she learned the truth, however, but hinted there was more going on that has yet to be revealed. "I’m thankful that I obviously found out, but this has been going on for three years," she alleged. "I think there is a lot more none of us know. I think there is a lot more truth to it."