'Teen Mom 2' Star Javi Marroquin Seemingly Shaded by Lauren Comeau With Quote About Raising Kids

Lauren Comeau is sending a strong message about the kind of parenting she wants to do. The rumored ex-fiancé of Teen Mom 2's Javi Marroquin appeared to be making a statement about her coparenting situation with the father of 2-year-old son Eli as she shared a quote on her Instagram Story Sunday about how to "raise kids."

"Let's raise kids who won't have to recover from their childhood," the quote she shared reads, according to InTouch Weekly. She later emphasized how important it is "protect" children's "innocence" and their "sweet smiles." She added alongside a photo of Eli and Marroquin, "One of my biggest fears as a mama is that someday I won’t be able to shelter Eli from the evil of this world and it terrifies me. I wish more was kept private, solely for the sake of our children."

Marroquin and Comeau are suspected of being in a difficult place after Marroquin's ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, accused him of attempting to hook up with her during an October episode of Teen Mom 2. Back when the episode first aired, the Coffee Convos host apologized to Comeau publicly. "[Lauren] didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me," the 16 and Pregnant alum tweeted at the time. "I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on TV."

During last week's episode of the MTV show, Lowry dealt with the fallout from revealing Marroquin's alleged proposition, dealing with a hostile environment as she dropped off son Lincoln, 7, with his dad and Comeau. "Lauren's probably a nice girl. It's not her fault; wish that I never did that. But it's not my f--ing responsibility. ...I'm fine, I caused a s--storm for no reason and I need to clean up with I did," Lowry said of tentativeness to come face-to-face with Comeau.

Back in October, Marroquin took to Instagram to defend himself after the initial accusations were made. "I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I’ve realized my kids' life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart of this TV show," he wrote. "Not only did my mistakes play out on the show which I’ve had to live (and continue to live with) but I know one day I’d have to explain to my kids all my actions…I’m gonna go back to minding my business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be."