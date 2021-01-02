'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Confronted by Javi Marroquin's Fiancee Lauren Comeau, Admits She Was 'Begging for Answers'

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was confronted by her ex-husband Javi Marroquin's estranged fiancé Lauren Comeau about whether he asked Lowry to have sex or not after Lowry claimed he did. A few years ago, Lowry admits she wouldn't have cared how it made anyone feel by confronting Comeau, but these days she's feeling different. During an episode of the popular reality series, Lowry was telling her producer that she's "humiliated" Comeau enough and told the couple to work it out themselves.

"I didn't want to be on TV. I've humiliated her enough," she started according to InTouch. "I mean, I apologized to her. I feel like, this isn't the first time I've said something on TV, this isn't the first time I've embarrassed her and she said that and she's right. She said, woman-to-woman, that if I know information or if I know ... then I have to give it to her. She's literally begging me for the truth. And I was just like, 'I can't. You guys have to work that out.' And I told her and I told Javi the same thing. But I thought he was going to admit at least what was in the scene."

During an episode that aired in October, Lowry claimed that Marroquin wanted to have sex with Lowry while Comeau was "home with [their] son." However, Lowry says that Marroquin, who she shares son Lincoln with, is denying that he ever requested such thing. "But if I tell her the truth, [it f—s] with me and Javi's coparenting," she explained, "I don't want that at all, like, let her call me a liar and let her think I'm a liar. Like, I almost feel like that's what I need to do. And just let them work it out."

The mom-of-four admitted that in the past she never really cared how Cameau felt, but these days she's feeling a lot different about that. "Like, before, I don't think that I ever really cared about how Lauren felt. I don't feel like I cared that I embarrassed her but if that was me in her position, I would be devastated." She ended by adding how therapy has really helped her work through her emotions and has shown her how to take responsibility for her actions in how she makes others feel.

"I think in therapy I work on holding myself accountable for thins that I've done and the ways that I've contributed to poor coparenting decisions and I definitely am more willing to acknowledge my faults and my mistakes and try to work towards correcting them." She did note that she's still human and makes mistakes but has certainly come a long way in the process.