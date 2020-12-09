'Teen Mom 2': Chelsea Houska Is the 'Luckiest Mama' in New Baby Bump Photo

✖

As Teen Mom 2 fans are well aware, Chelsea Houska is expecting her fourth child. On Monday, she gave fans an update on how her pregnancy is going by posting a new photo in which her baby bump is on full display. The MTV personality is already a mom to daughter Aubree, 10, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. She also shares two children, Watson, 3, and Layne, 2, with her husband Cole DeBoer.

Houska posted a photo in which she can be seen wearing a form-fitting white shirt, which emphasizes her growing baby bump. In her caption for the post, she noted that she's been "emotional" during her fourth pregnancy but is still so lucky to expand her family. "Ohhhhh baby. I’ve been SO emotional this pregnancy...everything I buy im like oh my gosh what if this really IS the last time buying tiny little newborn items," she wrote alongside the snap. "I’m soaking in all the kicks, swollen ankles and back pain this time around because I really am just so grateful, I’m the luckiest mama."

Houska and DeBoer announced that they were expecting another child together back in August. Shortly after revealing that they were expecting, they posted their gender reveal for their fans to see. As they noted back in August, the couple is expecting another baby girl. More recently, during an Instagram Live session with her fans, Houska shared when her baby is due, noting that their little one will arrive in February. However, she told fans that they'll be keeping her name under wraps until she arrives. She told her fans, “I wish I could tell you guys. I just feel like with the baby names, I’m so sensitive I just like to keep them to ourselves until the baby is born. Because I don’t want to hear anyone’s input since I don’t want it to sway how I’m feeling.”

In the midst of providing updates on her fourth pregnancy, Houska confirmed in early November that she'll be exiting Teen Mom 2 after Season 10 (currently airing on MTV). To announce the news, the reality star took to social media to let her fans know that they'll still be able to keep up with the family in the future, just not on Teen Mom 2. "MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," Houska wrote at the time. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.