'Teen Mom 2': Chelsea Houska Reveals When Baby No. 4's Due, but Won't Release Name

Chelsea Houska has given her fans another update about her pregnancy, this time revealing when her fourth child is due. During an Instagram Live session with her followers, the Teen Mom 2 star let everyone know that her fourth baby will be coming in February. Another fan tried to get further insight by seeing if her and husband Cole DeBoer have picked out a name yet, which Houska said will be kept secret until it’s time.

The 29-year-old, who recently announced that this would be her last season on Teen Mom 2, has two children with DeBoer and another with ex Adam Lind. In regards to keeping the name a secret, she said it has to do with not wanting to hear any outside noise. “I wish I could tell you guys. I just feel like with the baby names, I’m so sensitive I just like to keep them to ourselves until the baby is born,” she explained. “Because I don’t want to hear anyone’s input since I don’t want it to sway how I’m feeling.” Her first daughter is named Aubree and her two children with DeBoer are three-year-old Watson and two-year-old Layne.

The current season has seen Houska deal with some coronavirus drama as an initial scare had her and DeBoer undergoing tests. After some time waiting for results, all involved were ruled to be clear of COVID-19 after their initial fears. Aside from that, Houska, of course, recently revealed on a recent episode that she was expecting much to the delight of her husband.

This, though, will be fans of the series’ last time getting to see Houska on Teen Mom 2. After nine years on the show, she revealed in November that she would be stepping away from the series. Calling it a “big part” of her life, Houska said she is walking away on great terms with the network and her producers, but her and DeBoer are setting their sights on personal branding and their own business ventures that don’t involve the reality show, “We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be part of it in some way.” With Houska leaving after this season, MTV will be replacing her with Ashley Jones, a mother of one who previously appeared on Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.